DIY face masks for glowing skin before Durga Puja 2025

Durga Puja is just around the corner, and everyone’s busy with their last-minute shopping and preparations. From the perfect lipstick shade to outfit alterations, the list can be long. In the middle of it all, it is important that you get your skincare done. Only when your skin is healthy and glowing will it benefit your makeup.

You will find different products that claim to be beneficial for your skin. However, you can skip those for DIY face masks. These can be made easily at home and will give the perfect glowing skin before Durga Puja. Here are some DIY face masks that you can try for glowing skin before Durga Puja.

DIY face masks for glowing skin

1. Turmeric and Yoghurt Mask

Turmeric has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, while yoghurt helps to gently exfoliate and moisturise. Together, this mask brightens dull skin and reduces blemishes. This gives a natural glow which is perfect for festive days.

2. Honey and Lemon Mask

Honey helps to hydrate and soothe the skin, while lemon helps lighten the pigmentation and even out skin tone. This combo is great for removing tan and adding instant radiance before Puja evenings.

3. Oats and Honey Mask

Oats act as a mild scrub, which helps to remove dead skin cells, while honey helps restore hydration. This mask removes dullness, helping your skin look radiant and smooth for the festive season.

4. Gram Flour (Besan) and Rose Water Pack

This is a traditional favourite. Besan helps remove dirt, excess oil, and dead skin cells. When mixed with rose water, it refreshes and tones the skin, making it soft, smooth, and ready for Puja.

5. Aloe Vera and Cucumber Mask

Aloe vera helps to hydrate the skin deeply, while cucumber soothes irritation and reduces puffiness. This mask is ideal if you’re stepping out for long pandal-hopping sessions, as it refreshes tired skin instantly.

