Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diamond Glow or SilkPeel: Everything about this trendy skin rejuvenation treatment for glowing skin

The SilkPeel Dermal infusion facial is a skin resurfacing treatment that at the same time exfoliates dead skin cells, whereas applying tailored serums to treat specific skin conditions. Silk Peel uses a delicate vacuum that exfoliates the outer layer of the skin whereas the pores gap at identical times. Whereas the customized serums penetrate deeper into the new exfoliated skin. Silk peel is the latest skincare trend that extracts deep, exfoliates dead skin and infuses essential serums into skin. It is all in one solution for skin conditions like acne, dry skin, rough texture, aging skin, hyperpigmentation, and dehydrated and photodamaged skin.

Silk peel Dermal infusion is powered by its exclusive and patented handpieces which deliver many benefits in one go. The tip of the handpiece has a suction chamber that lifts up the skin for Extraction and then microdermabrasion is performed by Exfoliating action of Diamond tip. At the same time, suction pressure infuses skin with serums rich in various nutrients.

Silk Peel is an exfoliation procedure that removes the skin cells in the uppermost layers of skin, which are often the most damaged. A diamond-tipped handpiece exfoliation device is used along with a vacuum-induced system to deliver pore cleansing and dead skin cell removal.

Silk peel rejuvenates the skin completely and makes it radiant. It is completely nonsurgical which means no cuts and no itching or heat like a chemical peel. Normal, dry, moist or mixed skin patients can all use it without any side effects or pain. It helps to reduce comedones. It removes dead skin, hydrates it and helps in achieving fresh-looking skin. The exfoliation with the diamond tip resurfaces and rejuvenates the skin.

The infusion process provides quick and lasting results. The fullness, smoothness, and radiance last for days, and since the procedure stimulates healthy skin renewal, previous skin concerns are minimized.

A classic microdermabrasion and silk peel start the same, but only the silk peel provides pro-infusion solutions during the procedure. These solutions are infused deep into the skin and address a variety of skin concerns. The silk peel is non-invasive, involves no downtime, and no pain. It is perfect for those wanting a fresher and younger look, but not through a more invasive procedure.

In the Diamond Glow process, a diamond-tipped wand exfoliates your skin while also vacuuming away debris and infusing the skin with a custom serum. Most people get Diamond glow or silkpeel on their face, neck, and upper chest, back or buttocks. The treatment is generally safe and can be used on a variety of skin types.

The treatment can also be used on sensitive parts of the skin, such as around the eyes and on the lips. It’s common to experience some redness after receiving Dermalinfusion. The exfoliation may cause the skin to be sensitive shortly after treatment.

Proper sun protection is recommended to follow after the treatment. Silk Peel delivers immediate results by making skin glowing, fresh, and beaming. Silkpeel dermal infusion treatments facilitate rehydration of the skin whereas infusing the skin with powerful vitamin C, Skin brightening and anti-aging ingredients that facilitate scaling back the signs of aging within the skin.

Inputs Provided By: Dr. Nivedita Dadu (Renowned Dermatologist)