Dermatologist explains step-by-step guide to apply a sheet mask; know its benefits Get expert insights from a dermatologist on how to apply a sheet mask like a pro. Follow the step-by-step guide to maximise benefits, including hydration, brightening, and anti-aging.

Sheet masks have become a staple in skincare routines worldwide, and for good reason. They provide an intense dose of hydration, nourishment, and rejuvenation to the skin. However, to get the most out of your sheet mask, it's essential to use it correctly. Famous dermatologist Nirupama Parvanda has shared a video on her Instagram handle regarding the matter. In this video, the skin expert says, "If the sheet mask is applied correctly, its benefits can increase manifold." Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use a sheet mask like a pro:

Step 1: Refrigerate the Sheet Mask

Before applying your sheet mask, place it in the refrigerator for a few minutes. This simple step can make a significant difference in the mask's effectiveness. The cooling sensation will help to soothe and depuff your skin, providing a refreshing and calming effect.

Step 2: Cleanse and Exfoliate Your Face

Start with a clean canvas by thoroughly cleansing your face to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup. Follow up with gentle exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells, allowing for better absorption of the mask's serum.

Step 3: Apply the Sheet Mask

Carefully unfold the mask and place it on your face, aligning it with your eyes, nose, and mouth. Smooth out any air bubbles for a snug fit, ensuring the mask adheres evenly to your skin.

Step 4: Use Extra Serum on Neck, Hands, and Elbows

Don't waste any of the serum left in the packet! Apply it generously to your neck, hands, and elbows for added hydration and nourishment. These areas often require extra attention, and the serum can help to soften and brighten them.

Step 5: Choose the Right Ingredients

Select a sheet mask with ingredients that cater to your skin's specific needs. Whether you need hydration, brightening, anti-ageing, or soothing, there's a perfect mask for you. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, or green tea, which can provide a range of benefits.

Benefits of applying sheet mask

Sheet masks offer a quick and easy way to hydrate, nourish, and brighten the skin. They can also help with various skin concerns like dryness, dullness, and even some signs of ageing. The primary benefit is their ability to deliver a concentrated dose of active ingredients that can penetrate deep into the skin, providing a quick boost to your skincare routine.

