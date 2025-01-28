Cold compress to reducing salt intake: Ways to reduce puffiness in the face

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to reduce puffiness in the face

Puffiness in the face can be bad. It happens due to fluid retention in the tissues or when you get too much or too little sleep. Facial swelling can also be a result of surgeries or injuries in the face, jaw or neck. However, if you suffer from puffiness due to fluid retention, oversleeping or less sleep, you can resort to home remedies. Here, take a look at some of the ways to reduce puffiness in the face.

Cold Compress

Applying a cold compress helps constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling. You can use a cold spoon, ice pack or chilled cucumber slices on puffy areas like under the eyes or cheeks.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps to flush out excess sodium and toxins, thereby, preventing fluid retention that causes puffiness. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day. You can also drink herbal teas and coconut water.

Facial Massage & Lymphatic Drainage

Gentle facial massages using your fingertips or a jade roller can help in lymphatic drainage, thereby, reducing puffiness. Always massage in upward and outward strokes to improve circulation and fluid movement.

Reduced Salt Intake

Excess sodium leads to water retention which eventually causes facial puffiness. Reducing salty foods, processed snacks and high-sodium meals can help reduce bloating and prevent puffiness in the face.

Reduce Alcohol and Caffeine Intake

Both alcohol and caffeine can dehydrate the body. This leads to water retention and facial swelling. Choose hydrating drinks like green tea, herbal infusions or lemon water instead.

Use Aloe Vera or Green Tea Bags

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that helps reduce puffiness while green tea bags (chilled) can reduce swelling around the eyes. Apply for 10–15 minutes for best results.

Elevated Head Position

When you sleep with your head in a slightly elevated position, it helps to prevent fluid accumulation in the face overnight. Use an extra pillow or adjust your sleeping position to avoid puffiness in the morning.

