Cinnamon for beauty benefits: Not just a kitchen spice, know how to use it in skincare

Cinnamon is a well-known spice that is commonly used in cooking and baking, but it also has numerous beauty benefits. From clearing acne to improving hair growth, cinnamon is a versatile ingredient that can help enhance your natural beauty. Here are the beauty benefits of cinnamon and the best ways to use it:

Acne Treatment: Cinnamon has antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an effective treatment for acne. You can create a cinnamon face mask by mixing two tablespoons of honey with one teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Apply the mixture to your face and rinse it off after 15-20 mins.

Skin Brightening: Cinnamon contains antioxidants that help to brighten and even out skin tone. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with two tablespoons of yoghurt and apply the mixture to your face. After applying the mixture, allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes before washing it off.

Lip Plumper: Cinnamon can help to naturally plump up your lips by increasing blood flow to the area. Mix a pinch of cinnamon powder with one tablespoon of coconut oil and apply it to your lips. Allow it to sit for a couple of minutes before washing it off.

Hair Growth: Cinnamon can help to improve hair growth by increasing blood circulation to the scalp. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with two tablespoons of coconut oil and massage the mixture into your scalp. Wash your hair after 30 mins.

Exfoliation: Cinnamon can be used as a natural exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with one tablespoon of sugar and one tablespoon of coconut oil. Gently massage the mixture onto your skin and rinse off with warm water.

Anti-Ageing: Cinnamon contains antioxidants that help to prevent premature ageing by protecting the skin from free radicals. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with two tablespoons of honey and apply the mixture to your face. After applying, let it stay on for 15-20 minutes before washing off with warm water.

Is cinnamon safe for all skin types?

While cinnamon is generally safe for most skin types, it is important to do a patch test before applying it to your face or skin to ensure that you are not allergic to it. People with sensitive skin may need to dilute cinnamon with a carrier oil to avoid irritation.

How often to use cinnamon for beauty benefits?

The frequency of using cinnamon for beauty benefits depends on the specific treatment and your skin type. Generally, it is recommended to use cinnamon treatments once or twice a week.

