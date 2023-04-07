Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Are you dealing with open pores? These are the methods to eliminate it

Large pores are a common skin concern that affects many people, regardless of age or skin type. They can make the skin look dull and uneven, and they can also be a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria. While it's not possible to completely eliminate large pores, there are several steps you can take to minimize their appearance and improve the overall health of your skin.

Keep your skin clean: Maintain cleanliness of your skin by using a mild cleanser twice a day to get rid of makeup, oil, and dirt. Be sure to rinse your face thoroughly and pat it dry with a clean towel. Avoid using harsh scrubs or exfoliants, as they can irritate the skin and make pores appear larger.

Use a pore-minimising toner: Toners contain ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid that help to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. They also help to balance the skin's pH and improve its overall texture. After cleansing, apply toner onto a cotton pad and softly swipe it over your face.

Using a clay mask: Using a clay mask once a week can help to deep-clean the pores and reduce their size. Clay masks contain minerals that absorb excess oil and draw impurities out of the skin. Put on a thin layer of the mask on your face, keep it on for 10-15 minutes, and then wash it off using warm water.

Retinol: Retinol is a form of vitamin A that stimulates cell turnover and collagen production, which can help to improve the appearance of the skin and reduce the size of pores. Start with a low concentration of retinol and use it once a week, gradually increasing the frequency as your skin becomes more tolerant.

Skin protection: Protecting your skin from the sun is essential in preventing further damage to your pores. Prolonged exposure to the sun can thicken the skin and make pores more prominent. To prevent this, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day, including on cloudy days. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat and avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours can also be beneficial.

If you're still struggling with large pores, consult a dermatologist, who can recommend additional treatments or procedures to help you achieve your skincare goals.

