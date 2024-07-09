5 ways to add Ghee into your skincare routine, know surprising benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 ways to add Ghee into your skincare routine

Ghee, or clarified butter, is a staple in many kitchens, especially South Asian cuisine. But did you know it can also be a powerhouse in your skincare routine? Packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, ghee offers numerous benefits for your skin. Here are five simple ways to incorporate ghee into your skincare regimen and the surprising benefits you'll reap.

1. Ghee as a Moisturiser

How to Use:

Simply take a small amount of ghee and warm it between your palms. Apply it directly to your face and body, focusing on dry areas.

Benefits:

Ghee is rich in essential fatty acids that deeply hydrate and nourish the skin.

Its natural emollient properties make it an excellent moisturiser for dry, flaky skin.

Regular use can improve skin texture and elasticity, giving you a radiant glow.

2. Ghee for Chapped Lips

How to Use:

Apply a thin layer of ghee to your lips before bed. Mix ghee with a bit of honey for extra hydration and use it as a lip mask.

Benefits:

Ghee soothes and heals chapped, cracked lips.

Its hydrating properties help maintain soft, supple lips.

The vitamins in ghee, such as A and E, promote healthy skin and reduce lip pigmentation.

3. Ghee Face Mask

How to Use:

Mix a teaspoon of ghee with a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

This face mask nourishes and brightens the skin.

Ghee helps to deeply moisturise, while honey and lemon juice provide antibacterial and brightening properties.

Regular use can help reduce blemishes and give your skin a healthy glow.

4. Ghee for Dark Circles

How to Use:

Warm a small amount of ghee and gently apply it around your eyes before bedtime. Massage it lightly for a few minutes to enhance absorption.

Benefits:

Ghee's nourishing properties can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

The vitamins and antioxidants in ghee promote skin repair and rejuvenation.

Regular use can make the under-eye area look brighter and more youthful.

5. Ghee as a Body Butter

How to Use:

Mix ghee with a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Apply it all over your body after a shower while your skin is still damp.

Benefits:

This natural body butter hydrates and softens the skin.

Ghee's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness.

It forms a protective barrier on the skin, locking in moisture for hours.

Incorporating ghee into your skincare routine can be a game-changer. Its natural, nutrient-rich composition offers hydration, healing, and anti-ageing benefits. Whether you use it as a moisturiser, lip balm, face mask, treatment for dark circles, or body butter, ghee can help you achieve healthier, more radiant skin. Give these simple methods a try and experience the surprising benefits of this ancient beauty secret.

ALSO READ: Is ice bath healthy or just hype? Know its benefits and side effects