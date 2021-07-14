Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YUVASKINCARE Six skincare myths that need to be debunked

Have you spent a considerable amount of money to buy organic skincare products without results? Ever wondered why your ayurvedic skincare products are not working? It may be because of certain skin care myths that have been imbibed in us for a long time.

If you love reading beauty and wellness articles or have been on the internet to find your best body care products or natural products for skin, the chances are that you have consumed a ton of data. Add to that midwives tales, and we are left wondering what is a fact and what is fiction.

Here's busting some common myths related to facial care beauty products so you can move a step ahead in achieving your picture-perfect skin!

I only need to use sunscreen in summers

Winters and monsoon have little to no heat from the sun. That, however, does not mean that the sun's rays are not present in the atmosphere. They simply aren't very strong because of the weather. Sunscreens protect your skin from the harmful UV and UB rays of the sun which can cause skin cancer. Therefore, one must continue using a sun protection shield irrespective of the season.

I must exfoliate my skin every day

Exfoliating your skin every day is a beauty and wellness sin! Exfoliation is the process of deep cleaning your skin by removing dirt and oil clogged in the pores. Our skin naturally sheds dead skin cells. Exfoliating it every day will damage the skin and strip it of its natural oils, leaving it flaky and dry.

Using makeup is bad for my skin

A lot of dual-purpose cosmetic products come with moisturizers that nourish your skin. A good quality product does not clog your pores or trap the dirt. What does harm your skin, though, is sleeping with your makeup on! It not only causes skin breakouts but also breaks down the collagen, thereby causing premature ageing.

Expensive products mean a better product

This is not always true! What makes a product better than the other is its composition and formulation. Every skin reacts differently to different ingredients. We must choose products that work best with our skin type. You may consult a dermatologist to know more about your skin so you can pick your ayurvedic skincare products more wisely.

I have oily skin and should not use a moisturiser

Many believe that using moisturisers and creams on oily skin causes skin breakouts. Excess sebum production and clogged pores are the significant causes of acne, and your moisturiser is simply, well, a moisturiser! It nourishes your skin and keeps it soft and supple! Ensure that you use a lightweight or gel-based moisturiser for oily skin, and you are good to go.

A pea-sized amount of product is enough for my skin

Unless a product asks to use a small dollop, you must use as much as required to reap the benefits. It is not a one-size-fits-all situation with facial care beauty products. Some spread easily, while others need to be used in thick layers to work more efficiently.