Dos and don'ts to protect your skin and keep it healthy

Clear skin and a glowing complexion are a sign of good health but during summers or monsoon, when humidity touches its peak, it needs intensive care. Despite the fact that the refreshing showers and the cool weather of monsoon feel like bliss after the sweltering heat of summer. However, with the cool breeze and showers comes humidity packed with additional bacteria in the air leading to clogged pores resulting in acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. Usually, it gets difficult to predict how the skin will behave in monsoon, therefore making it difficult to follow a set skincare routine.

With people being locked inside their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is probably the best time to develop a routine and develop a skincare regimen in the most intricate and personalized manner. A little extra self-care will go a long way in not only giving the right attention to ourselves but also making us feel a lot better. Dr. Vidhushi, Dermatologist shares some useful handy tips which you can incorporate into your daily routine to keep your skin healthy, supple, and radiant.

1. Hydrated skin glows and radiates happiness. She says that it is important to drink at least 6-8 glasses of water. Apart from that people can also have other sources like coconut water, buttermilk, fresh juices, so that our body remains hydrated from inside and the chances of damage reduce. Not only this, but they can also help you recover from a sunstroke quickly.

2. Eating right is essential for skin care and beauty. It is true that your skin reflects what you eat. This means, if you eat healthily, your skin will show it all. The doctor said that the fruits and vegetables we eat are also a source of protection from the sun. The different colours of fruits and vegetables should be included in you diet on a daily basis. It can help protect not only your skin but also your body from the skin.

3. Sunscreen is a must for all skin types. One must use a light-textured sunscreen having a sun-blocking formula of at least 50 for the protection of your skin.

