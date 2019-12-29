Vastu Tips: Using green colour curtains will save you from your problems. Here's how

Sunday, December 29, 2019
     
In today's dose of Vastu tips, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us that using green coloured curtain on the east side of your house will free you from your problems related to legs.

New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2019 6:37 IST
In today's dose of Vastu tips, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about the use of coloured curtains in the house. Every colour denotes a special purpose Vastu and if you use the right colours for the decoration of your house, you will be free from any Vastu Dosh. Today we will tell you about the colours of curtain that should be used in the east direction of the house what purpose does it serve.

According to Vastu Shashtra if you use green colour curtain in the east direction of your house it will be auspicious. If you use green colour curtain in any room, the person living in the room will be free from any problem-related legs. Additionally, your relationship with the eldest son in the house remain smooth and you don’t have to face any problem with the pace of your life.

