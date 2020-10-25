Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Putting mirrors in this direction increases income flow

In Vastu Shastra, know about some other things related to mirrors today. Nowadays most people have started installing very shiny granite or marble tiles in their offices, shops or institutions or even at home, which looks very beautiful and are also convenient for cleaning.

These are just like mirrors in a way, but let us tell you that some things should be kept in mind while placing this type of floor in the northeast direction.

Actually according to Vastu, the elevation should be less in the northeast than the south or west, or say the depth should be more in this direction. So if the south west corner of your institution or house etc., ie the south-west part is lower than the north-east part, which should not be, then in that case you will see such bright, clear in northeast angle. Can be provided with mirror or floor.

This will give an idea of ​​the depth in the north-east, while the south-west part will look high. This will increase your income and also get rid of Vastu defects.

