Vastu Tips: Never build your bedroom in Northeast direction, here’s why

Vastu Shastra states that your bedroom should never be there in the Northeast direction and the temple should not be inside your bedroom.

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 7:43 IST
Vastu Tips For Bedroom: Vastu Shastra is an art which if followed according to the correct guidelines can bring peace and prosperity in your house. Vastu Shastra should be followed even during construction and arranging kitchen. In the previous segment, we informed you why you should keep gas and oven in East. Today Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the direction where your bedroom should be built.

As per Vastu Shastra, the directions of everyone’s bedroom is fixed. According to the rules, the room of the head of the family should be built in the south direction while the room for children if built in the North direction, is considered accurate. Also, the bedroom should never be built in the northeast direction as it can result in money loss, hindrance in work and delay in the marriage of the girl. Not only this, but it also increases the possibilities of delay, marital discord, and insomnia.

These are the correct directions for bedroom that should be kept in mind while constructing your house. Vastu shastra also states that a temple should never be built in the bedroom. This is all for today and tomorrow we will give you some more bedroom related vastu tips for your betterment.

