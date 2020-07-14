Tuesday, July 14, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: Know in which direction shower and washbasin should be placed at home

Water and everything related to it play an important role in our daily routine. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how and where these things should be placed at home according to certain rules of Vastu Shastra.

July 14, 2020
Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra the importance of putting water taps, showers, washbasins, and geysers used in the house in the right direction. Water or all these things related to water play an important role in our daily routine. Therefore, if it is not engaged in the right direction, it can also have negative effects.

According to Vastu Shastra, water tap and shower should be installed in the northeast direction of the house. The washbasin should also be to the north or northeast angle. At the same time, the geyser should be at the igneous angle of the house or bathroom. You can also keep the bathtub used for bathing in north or northeast angle. Also, the drainage of water from the house should be arranged in the north direction.

 

Along with all this, an important thing should be kept in mind that the water tap and shower should be closed properly after use. Because if the water drips from it, then there are problems related to money in the house and many kinds of losses occur.

 

 

