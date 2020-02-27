Vastu Tips for Home: Never keep first aid box in the kitchen. Here’s why

Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips for Home: Never keep first aid box in the kitchen

In Vastu Shastra today Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about the relation of kitchen and medicines. Since the risk of unwanted accidents is the most in the kitchen, many people choose it as the first choice for keeping the first aid box. However, according to Vastu Shastra, it is not advisable to keep the first aid box in the kitchen. While the first aid box is used in an emergency situation or when somebody is hurt but keeping it the kitchen causes negative effects in more ways than one.

It is believed in Vastu Shastra that medicine boxes should never be kept in the kitchen as it affects the health of the members of the household. There are always ups and downs in their health. The family members can have some minor health-related problems. Therefore, keep in mind that do not keep first aid boxes in the kitchen even by mistake, otherwise, it can have a very bad effect on the health of the people living in the house.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page