Vastu Tips: Build temple or prayer room in this direction for good health and well-being

Vastu Tips: Build temple in this direction for good health and well-being

Everything in the house needs to be in the right place. In the same way, you should know about the place in which the house should be built and in which direction. According to Vastu, it is beneficial for you to build a temple in the northeast direction. Today we will tell you that according to Vastu, in which direction of the house, which room is suitable to be built. Let's start with the temple. In any residential building, there is a special place for worshiping God which is called a temple but it is not considered appropriate to build a temple in the house in any direction.

According to Vastu, the temple in the house should always be built in the northeast. It is believed that Lord Shiva is the lord of the northern direction, who is considered to be the god of knowledge and learning. Lord Shiva is also considered to be the preacher and Adi Guru of the mantras chanted in daily worship. Therefore, the establishment of the temple in Ishaan direction is considered auspicious.

Apart from this, one reason behind the establishment of the temple in the northeast direction is that the sun's rays fall in this direction in the morning and the sun's rays make this direction pure, pure and healthy.