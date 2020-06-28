Sunday, June 28, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: Bring crystal ball at home to keep negativity and fights away from home

Learn about crystal ball in Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Know how keeping a crystal ball at home brings positive energy in the house.  

June 28, 2020
Vastu Tips: Bring crystal ball at home to keep negativity and fights away from home
Vastu Tips: Bring crystal ball at home to keep negativity and fights away from home

Learn about crystal ball in Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. It is said that in a house where there is love between the elders and the little ones, there is a synergy in the family, in that house all kinds of comforts continue to develop on their own, but in the house where there are daily fights, There is a rift over something, there is a pile of problems.

The crystal ball can help you to avoid such troubles and to make mutual understanding in the family. Keep crystal hair in the living room or hall of your home. It absorbs the negative energy surrounding it and transmits positive energy.

 

If you are having trouble with your partner, keep the crystal ball in your bedroom and rotate the clock wise three times a day. It will bring sweetness in your relationship. Only then will you get full benefit.

 

