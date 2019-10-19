Saturday, October 19, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish statue in east for happiness

Arowana fishes are considered auspicious in Vastu Shastra. They can bring prosperity and happiness into your life.

New Delhi Published on: October 19, 2019 8:10 IST
Vastu Tips related to Arowana fish

Fishes are just for beautification purpose but they also play an important role in Vastu Shastra.

In Thursday segment fo Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash informed you about the benefits of keeping Arowana fish statue in home. Today, let's know about the positioning of the statue which will help you reap maximum benefits.

Arowana fish is considered auspicious in Vastu Shastra. It is regarded as a symbol of health, peace, prosperity and wealth. Arowana fish statue is believed to ward off negative energies.

You should keep a statue of golden Arowana fish with a coin in its mouth in the North-East or East direction.

