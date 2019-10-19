Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish statue in east for happiness

Vastu Tips related to Arowana fish

Fishes are just for beautification purpose but they also play an important role in Vastu Shastra.

In Thursday segment fo Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash informed you about the benefits of keeping Arowana fish statue in home. Today, let's know about the positioning of the statue which will help you reap maximum benefits.

Arowana fish is considered auspicious in Vastu Shastra. It is regarded as a symbol of health, peace, prosperity and wealth. Arowana fish statue is believed to ward off negative energies.

You should keep a statue of golden Arowana fish with a coin in its mouth in the North-East or East direction.

