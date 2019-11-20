Rahukaal today in Delhi from 12:07pm to 01:26pm, check out timings for all cities

Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 In Delhi, the rahukaal will begin at 12:07 PM and will stay till 01:26 PM.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2019 10:38 IST
Rahukaal is the inauspicious time period of the day when it is advised not to start any new work. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the Rahukaal timing of today, i.e. on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. In Delhi, the Rahu Kaal will begin at 12:07 PM and will stay till 01:26 PM. It is very important to take care of Rahukaal while starting work. No work should be started during Rahukaal. If a work is already in progress, it can be continued. Know how long Rahukal will be in other cities of the country today.

Mumbai: - 12:24 pm to 01:48 pm

Chandigarh: - 12:08 pm to 01:27 pm
Lucknow: - 11:52 am to 01:13 pm
Bhopal: - 12:06 pm to 01:28 pm
Kolkata: - From 11:22 to 12:44 in the afternoon
Ahmedabad: - 12:25 pm to 01:47 pm
Chennai: - 11:54 pm to 01:21 pm

 

