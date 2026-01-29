Valuables worth Rs 18 crore stolen at Bengaluru builder’s home, police launch search for domestic helps Last Sunday, at around 9 AM, the family left the house to attend a family function. At around 12:45 PM, Ambika called the owner to inform them that a theft was reported and valuables had been stolen.

Bengaluru:

A theft of valuables worth Rs 18 crore has been reported from the Marathahalli area of ​​Bengaluru. The incident was reported on Sunday. Police said a Nepali couple allegedly stole gold and diamond jewellery, silver articles, and cash worth approximately Rs 18 crore from the house of a builder where they worked. According to the FIR, the family had employed several domestic helpers, including a cook named Ambika and a couple, Dinesh and Kamala, who assisted with household chores.

Theft reported on Sunday when family was away

Last Sunday, at around 9 AM, the family left the house to attend a family function. At around 12:45 PM, Ambika called the owner to inform them that a theft was reported and valuables had been stolen.

When the family returned, they found that the lockers on the ground floor and first floor had been broken open with iron tools.

Total value of jewellery is estimated to be Rs 18 crore

Police said that the domestic helpers, Dinesh and Kamala, were responsible for the theft. They allegedly fled with approximately 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, 5 kg of silver articles, and Rs 11.5 lakh in cash. The total value of the stolen jewellery is estimated to be around Rs 18 crore.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were aware of the family's activities and the presence of valuables in the house. Police are also investigating the role of other domestic helpers and individuals who had access to the house.

Accused allegedly cut off power supply to disable CCTV

Police said the accused allegedly cut off the power supply to the house to disable the CCTV cameras and avoid identification.

The homeowner told the police that their regular domestic helpers had gone on leave to Nepal, and Dinesh and Kamala had been hired only about 20 days ago. On Sunday, the day of the theft, Kamala forcibly took the other maid, Ambika, shopping and told her she could buy whatever she wanted, and Kamala would pay. This way, she kept Ambika occupied with shopping for three to four hours.

During this time, Dinesh, who was working on gardening at the house, broke open the lockers, stole all the jewellery and cash, and fled. When Ambika returned home, she discovered the theft and immediately called the homeowner to inform him. A special team has been formed to apprehend the two accused, and the police are also investigating whether only Dinesh and Kamala were involved in this major theft or if other people were also part of the conspiracy.