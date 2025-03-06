Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in intimate ceremony: First pics out Tejasvi Surya and Sivasri Skandaprasad embraced tradition on their wedding day, donning modest yet elegant attire that perfectly complemented each other. As per reports, their intimate wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception at Gayatri Vihar Grounds in Bengaluru.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya got married to renowned Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad on Thursday in a private ceremony that remained largely away from media glare. The wedding, attended by close family members and a select group of political associates, marked a key milestone in the life of the Bengaluru South MP. Several political leaders took to social media to share glimpses of the joyous occasion and extend their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Among the key attendees were BJP leaders Annamalai, Pratap Simha, and Amit Malaviya, who were seen in the wedding photographs. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and Union Minister V Somanna also graced the occasion, later sharing moments from the celebration on social media.

Following the traditional wedding, a grand reception is reportedly set to take place at Gayatri Vihar Grounds in Bengaluru, Surya’s hometown. The post-wedding rituals will include Kashi Yatra, Jeerige Bella Muhurtha, and Laja Home on March 6. For the unversed, Jeerige Bella is a significant South Indian wedding ritual considered a Muhurtham time, while Laja Home is a Hindu tradition where the bride offers fried grains into the sacred fire as part of the ceremony.

Take a look at wedding pics here:

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a versatile artist celebrated for her expertise in Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and visual arts, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary expressions. Coming from a musically rich background, she trained in classical Carnatic music under Guru A.S. Murali and has performed at prestigious platforms such as Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts.

Her artistic journey has also taken her across international borders, where she has participated in cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea. Academically accomplished, she holds a bioengineering degree from SASTRA University and a master’s in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. Additionally, she has studied Sanskrit and earned a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology, further enriching her diverse skill set.