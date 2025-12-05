Techie couple from Bengaluru attends reception online as IndiGo cancels flight According to the couple, IndiGo had initially rescheduled their flight to December 3, but cancelled it eventually. But even after failing to reach their destination for the reception, the couple came up with a unique idea and decided to attend the event virtually from Bhubaneswar.

Bengaluru:

IndiGo's move to cancel hundreds of domestic and international flights has impacted the travel plans of many passengers across the country, forcing them to change their plans. Medha Kshirsagar and Sangam Das, who got married recently, were two of the passengers who were forced to change their plans after their December 2 IndiGo flight got cancelled.

Kshirsagar and Das work as software engineers in Bengaluru, and had tied the knot on November 23 in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Their family members had planned a wedding reception at the bride's hometown in Hubli and had also made all the arrangement, but all their plans were thwarted after IndiGo cancelled their flight on December 2.

According to the couple, IndiGo had initially rescheduled their flight to December 3, but cancelled it eventually. But even after failing to reach their destination for the reception, the couple came up with a unique idea and decided to attend the event virtually from Bhubaneswar. A video has also gone viral showing the couple virtually attending their reception in Hubli from Bhubaneswar.

"The wedding took place on 23 November, and everything went well. We had planned the reception here for 2 and 3 December and invited everyone for the event. All our relatives had arrived from our hometown. Suddenly, we came to know that their flight had been cancelled. We waited a lot, hoping they might somehow reach," said the mother of the bride.

"We felt very bad and were really upset. But since we had already invited everyone, we had to manage the situation and ensure everything happened properly. After discussing with everyone, we arranged a screen and held the reception online, where the couple appeared on screen," she added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Friday cancelled more than 400 flights, leaving many passengers stranded at airports. On Thursday, IndiGo informed aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms.