SM Krishna last rites: DK Shivakumar pays tribute, Karnataka declares state mourning till Dec 12

Image Source : ANI Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar attends last rites of SM Krishna.

SM Krishna, former Karnataka CM passed away on Tuesday at 92. The Karnataka government in regard to this declared a three day of state-mourning from December 10 to December 12. On Wednesday morning, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan and other prominent political figures arrived at SM Krishna’s residence to pay him tribute during his last rites.

Reportedly, the last rites of SM Krishna will be conducted with full state honours and during the three-day mourning period the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings, and all official entertainment events will be suspended, as per an official notification.

However, banks are expected to remain open on December 11 as at present there is no RBI notification regarding a bank holiday.

Karnataka schools and colleges to remain closed:

All educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed on December 11 and December 12 in honour of the former Karnataka chief minister.

The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday for government offices, schools, colleges and aided educational institutions from December 10 to 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of SM Krishna on Tuesday and said he was a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life. "Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker," Modi said in a post on X.

92-year-old SM Krishna was suffering for quite some time and passed away at his Bengaluru residence, his family said. In January last year, Krishna announced that he was retiring from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

(With PTI inputs)