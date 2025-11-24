Siddaramaiah's statement is 'veda vakya' for us: Shivakumar amid leadership change buzz in Karnataka Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had made it clear that he would continue as Chief Minister if the party’s high command decides. He also stressed that the final decision on the leadership lies with the party leadership, and both he and his deputy are bound to accept it.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday expressed full support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling his words like a "Veda Vakya" or sacred statement. Shivakumar’s remark came amid growing speculation about a possible change in the state’s leadership.

He described Siddaramaiah as a valuable asset to the Congress party and said that everyone in the government is working together under his guidance. He emphasised his agreement with the Chief Minister's earlier statement regarding the leadership question.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had made it clear that he would continue as Chief Minister if the party’s high command decides. He also stressed that the final decision on the leadership lies with the party leadership, and both he and his deputy are bound to accept it.

"Once he has said, it is a Veda Vakya for us," Shivakumar said after being questioned over Siddaramaiah’s statement.

Shivakumar loyalists camp in Delhi amid leadership change buzz

The internal power struggle within the Congress party has escalated, fuelled by rumors of a potential change in the chief minister following the Congress government reaching the midpoint of its five-year term on November 20.

Several MLAs of Shivakumar camp are in Delhi to intensify pressure on the party high command seeking a leadership change. The group is reportedly pushing for Shivakumar to be made Chief Minister as part of the rotational arrangement earlier discussed within the party.

High command to take final call, says Kharge

When questioned about the leadership change, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party’s top leadership would take the final call on any change.

“I have nothing to say. You have been standing here continuously for three days. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it,” he said.