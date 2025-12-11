Siddaramaiah's son dismisses talk of leadership change in Karnataka, says 'high command made it clear' Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah firmly shut down the rumours of change in leadership.

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has firmly dismissed speculation of a change in leadership, reiterating that the Congress high command has made its stance clear. His remarks, however, ignited the “CM versus Deputy CM” debate.

In the latest, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka had raised sharp concerns over what he termed a “power struggle” within the ruling party. He argued that open public discussions on who should head the government were hurting the state’s development, especially in northern Karnataka.

Ashoka pointed to Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi’s social media post referring to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the Chief Minister, along with Minister Byrathi Suresh’s “the king is alive” comment. He claimed these repeated statements reflected deep confusion within the Congress.

Power-sharing claims fuel ongoing tensions

Speculation over leadership change intensified last month after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its term. This coincided with renewed chatter about an alleged 2023 “power-sharing agreement,” under which Shivakumar was expected by some party workers to take over as Chief Minister for the latter half of the five-year term.

Over the past few weeks, several of Shivakumar’s supporters have publicly demanded that he be elevated to the top post. The growing pressure has prompted multiple strategic meetings between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, even as both leaders insist the government remains stable.

The BJP has seized upon the internal rift, alleging that Karnataka’s administration has become ineffective due to the ongoing tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra claimed that “seven to eight Congress legislators and ministers” were vying for the Chief Minister’s post, describing the competition as intensifying by the day. He added that while the people had given the Congress a decisive mandate, the BJP would continue to function as a strong opposition with no intention of attempting to form the government.