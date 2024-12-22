Railways to run special train from Bengaluru for Christmas, Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Southern Railways to run special trains Christmas, Mahakumbh Mela 2025

South Western Railway (SWR) has organised special trains from Bengaluru owing to the rush of passengers during Christmas and Kumbh Mela 2025. These trains will run from multiple locations in Bengaluru. As per the official release shared by SWR, a special one-way express train (06215) will run from Mysuru to Prayagraj to the Kumbh Mela.

Route of special trains

According to a communique shared by SWR, train number 06507 SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11 pm on December 23 and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:30 pm the next day. In the return direction, Train No 06508 Thiruvananthapuram North-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 5:55 pm on December 24 and arrive at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11:15 am the next day.

These trains will have their stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chingavanam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam stations in both directions.

Special trains between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations

Special Express trains in each direction between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations will depart from Bengaluru at 9:15 pm on December 24 and reach Kalaburagi at 7:40 am the next day.

In the return direction, train number 06590 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kalaburagi at 9:35am on December 23 and 25 and reach Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 8 pm on the same day.

These trains will have their stoppages at Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad, in both directions.

One-way Kumbh Express Special route

Train number 06215 Mysuru-Prayagraj One-way Kumbh Express Special will leave Mysuru at 3 am on December 23 and is scheduled to reach Prayagraj jn at 3 am on the respective Wednesday.

This train will stop at the following stations: Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Kadur, Chikjajur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna and Manikpur.

These special trains include one AC Two-Tier Coach, two AC Three-Tier Coaches, nine Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second-Class Coaches and two SLR/D.

