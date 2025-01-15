Bengaluru to face 6-hour power supply disruption on January 16: Check timing and affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru to face power outages on January 16.

Bengaluru power cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power outage in parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, January 16. The electricity supply will be temporarily disrupted between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm due to essential maintenance work. As per BESCOM, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will carry out the maintenance activities at the 66/11KV Pottery Road station during this time. This maintenance is deemed necessary to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the future and enhance the reliability of the electrical grid, officials stated.

The outage will impact several areas across the city. While the maintenance may disrupt daily routines temporarily, it is a proactive measure to avoid unexpected breakdowns and ensure a stable power supply in the long term, they added. Meanwhile, BESCOM has urged people to cooperate during this essential maintenance period. For further updates or queries, people have been asked to contact the BESCOM helpline.

Check affected areas:

The power supply will be affected in several areas including Nagenapalya, Old Baiyappanahalli, Satyanagar, Gajendranagar, S Kumar Layout, Andhra Bank Road, Cookson Road, Davis Road, Oil Mill Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony, Jaibharat Nagar, CK Garden, D'Costa Layout, Hutchins Road, North Road, Wheeler Road, Ashoka Road, Banasawadi Railway Station Road, Vivekananda Nagar, Klein Road,Gangmen Quarters, Hutchins Road Park Road, Sanshananagar Slum, 5th and 6th Cross Hutchins Road, Physically Handicapped (PWD) Institute, Lingarajpur, Karyanapalya, Telephone Exchange Road, Ramachandrappa Layout, Karamchand Layout, Aokha Layout, Srinivasa Layout, Spectra Apartments, Milton Street, and Puravankara Apartments.

In addition, the power supply will be disrupted in ITC Main Road, Lewis Road, Krishnappa Garden, Raghavappa Garden, Jeevanhalli Park Road, Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital, Heerachand Layout, Orion Mall, Thyagaraj Layout (Prema Karyappa), Banasawadi Main Road, Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pawan Racing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, MEG Offices Colony, Pranav Diagnostics, St. John's Road, Rukmini Colony, Mamundi Pillai Street, Hall Road, Roger Road, Pillanna Garden 1st Phase, New Bangalore Layout, Chinappa Gordon, SK Garden, Harris Road, ITC Main Road and Bore Bank Road.

Advisory for consumers

The BESCOM asked all consumers to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this maintenance period to ensure seamless power restoration after the work is completed. The BESCOM has also assured that the power supply will be restored promptly once the maintenance is completed.

