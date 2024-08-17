'Most corrupt govt in history': BJP calls for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of corruption related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labelled the Congress-led Karnataka government as "the most corrupt in India's history," alleging that it has made "loot and jhoot" its primary agenda. He claimed that the Rs 5,000 crore scam involved allotment of prime land to the Chief Minister's associates and family.

“MUDA scam pertains to a scam of Rs 5,000 crore where land parcels of prime variety were handed over and given to the wife of the Chief Minister, friends and allies of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister did not even disclose it in his affidavit...The CM must resign and allow an impartial probe…,” he said.

Governor grants sanction for prosecution

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA site allotment allegations. On July 26, Gehlot issued a showcause notice to Siddaramaiah, requesting an explanation within seven days on why the prosecution should not proceed. The Karnataka government, however, criticised the Governor's action as politically motivated and urged him to withdraw the notice.

BJP accuses Karnataka government of obstruction

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the Karnataka government for appointing a single-person commission to investigate the allegations, arguing that this undermines transparency. He also dismissed the Congress party’s claims that the Governor’s actions were politically biased.

“The BJP and many activists have been fighting for transparency and probity in public life, and have been raising the issue of the irregularities and illegalities in the allotment of the compensatory sites to CM's wife Parvati,” the BJP MP said.

“... Later, the CM and Karnataka govt appointed another commission to inquire into these allegations... Now, the Congress argues that the action of the governor to provide sanction for prosecution is coloured politically, which is not right…,” Surya added.

The case revolves around allegations that Siddaramaiah's wife received alternative plots as compensation for allegedly unlawfully acquired land in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has denied these allegations, calling them baseless.

