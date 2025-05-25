Karnataka steps up Covid-19 precautions, including testing, amid reports of fresh cases: Health Minister The Karnataka Health Minister was addressing the media following the death of an 84-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus and had multiple comorbidities.

Bengaluru:

With a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government is ramping up precautionary measures, including targeted testing, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday. He made the comments while addressing the media following the death of an 84-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus and had multiple comorbidities.

“He had several issues. So we have asked for an audit. We cannot say directly that he died because of COVID only,” the minister clarified, adding that the death likely occurred on May 17. The deceased had been bedridden for a year and was suffering from heart conditions, tuberculosis, and had undergone a hip replacement.

Situation not alarming, but monitoring on

Rao emphasized that the current situation does not warrant concern or restrictions. “Officials and experts are constantly monitoring, and decisions on any further measures, if needed, will be taken based on the situation, in consultation with the central government,” he said.

He urged the public to stay calm and avoid panic. “We should not create unnecessary panic among people. Do you want a lockdown to be imposed? There is no question of any negligence,” he asserted.

Testing focused on high-risk groups

The minister said testing is being prioritized for high-risk categories, particularly among the elderly and children with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

“We have asked our department officials to conduct tests. RT-PCR testing kits will most probably reach our centres by tomorrow or the day after,” Rao informed. “This is compulsory at private and government hospitals.”

Testing will be monitored over the next four to five days. Weekly meetings of the state’s Technical Advisory Committee have been scheduled to evaluate the evolving situation.

COVID cases in Karnataka

As of Saturday evening, Karnataka had 38 active COVID-19 cases, with 32 reported in Bengaluru, according to the state health department.

“Most COVID-infected patients are recovering, and we are getting similar reports from across the country. Considering everything, we are ready to take all kinds of necessary precautionary measures,” Rao said.

No restrictions on movement or activities

Rao ruled out any immediate restrictions on travel or daily activities. “All activities can continue as usual, there is no question of any restrictions as of now,” he stated.

Commenting on rising cases in neighbouring Kerala, he said any interstate travel restrictions would need to come from the Centre. “Such decisions should be based on inputs from all states.”

