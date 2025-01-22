Karnataka: 9 die as vegetable truck collides with tripper in Uttar Kannada district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: 9 die as vegetable truck collides with tripper in Uttar Kannada.

Karnataka: At least nine people died and 20 others sustained injuries after a truck carrying vegetables lost its control and collided with a tripper in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district today morning (January 22). The incident took place at Yalapura Highway near Gulapura village. The accident happened around 4:00 am on Wednesday.

The vegetable truck in which they were travelling fell into a 50-metre-deep Valley in the wee hours of Wednesday, a police officer said. The victims, all fruit vendors, started from Savanur and were heading towards the Yellapura fair to sell fruits. They were travelling on the Savanur-Hubballi road when the accident occurred in a forested section, the Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana said.

"Around 4:00 am, the truck driver in a bid to give side to another vehicle went to the extreme left and fell into an about 50 metre deep Valley," Narayana told media. He added that there was no protection wall in the road in the valley.

"Nine persons were killed on the spot and 20 got critical injuries. The injured have been shifted to the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi," the officer said.

Another road accident kills 4 people in Sindhanur

Meanwhile, four people died and 10 got injured after a vehicle overturned in Karnataka's Raichur. The incident took place at Sindhanur. After the postmortem, the bodies were handed over to the parents. The case has been filed at Sindhanur Traffic Police Station.