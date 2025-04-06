Karnataka: Three dead as car hits divider on Pune-Bangalore Highway Karnataka road accident: The women were travelling from Varur village towards Hubballi when the driver lost control near Noolvi Cross, hit the road divider, and then crashed into a compound.

Karnataka road accident: Three women were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a compound near Noolvi Cross in Hubballi on Saturday night (April 5), police said. The deceased were residents of Lingaraj Nagar. Two others, who were critically injured, have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The car was severely damaged in the accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

3 dead on the spot

"Three people died in a car accident at Noolvi Cross near Hubli on NH 48 Pune Bangalore highway. Deceased persons travelling in a Quid car coming to Hubballi collided with a side wall on the highway. Three persons died on the spot, and another in hospital. Sujata (61), Sampatkumari ( 60), Gayatri ( 65) and Shakuntala (75) all are residents of Lingraj Nagar Hubballi. Treatment of Veerbassayya (69) is going on in the hospital. A case has been registered in Hubballi Rural Police, and an investigation is ongoing," said Dharwad SP Gopal M Byakod.