Karnataka professor proposes to student in class; assaulted in college campus | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

The Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) in Tumkur district of Karnataka witnessed a tense situation recently when an assistant professor proposed to a female student in front of the entire class, but was later physically assaulted by them.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday. The assistant professor has been identified as 50-year-old Abdul Mohammad, who proposed to a 19-year-old female student. Several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the professor proposing to the student. In another video, he was seen getting assaulted by the students.

As per the videos and claims on various media outlets, the professor claimed that the student had confessed her feelings for him. "I could not resist the immense love given by the batch, and I would like to propose to one of the most important girls in your batch... and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch," he could be heard saying in the video.

"I love you," he said, while proposing to the female student.

A CCTV footage claim and professor getting assaulted by students

After he moved from the podium, the student confronted Abdul. To this he claimed that he has proof, including a CCTV footage. The girl asked him to show the proof, but Abdul told her that he will talk to her the next day.

Later, Abdul was confronted by the students. The confrontation escalated, with the students physically assaulting the professor. A video has also gone viral on social media, showing the students assaulting Abdul.

The incident has also triggered a debate on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter), with people asking for strict action against the professor.

The collage, which is reportedly linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, has not issued a statement regarding the incident till now, but has suspended Abdul, and a first information report (FIR) has also been registered. A thorough investigation is also being carried by the officials.

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