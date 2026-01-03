Karnataka: Priest survives horrific car flip after tyre nurst near Mangaluru | Video House CCTV footage chillingly documents the ordeal as car veering erratically after the tyre burst, smashing into the courtyard, and flipping upside down. Gone viral, the intense clip leaves viewers breathless- marvelling at the driver's unscathed escape.

Mangaluru:

Father Andrew Leo D'Souza, parish priest at St. Lawrence Shrine and Church in Bondel, narrowly escaped death in a dramatic car accident on January 1 (Thursday) while returning from his ancestral village in Karnataka's Neerude. The crash occurred near Marcada in Dakshina Kannada district, as he headed back to Mangaluru following a New Year's family get-together.

What went wrong: Tyre burst triggers chaos

Driving a Maruti car, Father D'Souza suffered a sudden tyre burst, causing the vehicle to veer out of control. It plunged off the road, crashed into the courtyard of a roadside house, and flipped over. Despite the violent rollover, the priest emerged unscathed- a fact locals attribute to divine intervention.

CCTV footage reveals the horror

Chilling CCTV footage from the house captured the entire sequence: the car swerving wildly post-tyre failure, hurtling into the compound, and overturning. The video, now viral, has stunned viewers with its intensity, yet the absence of severe injuries.

Swift rescue and medical check

Alerted locals rushed to the scene, righted the overturned car, and pulled Father D'Souza to safety. He was rushed to a hospital for precautionary checks, where doctors confirmed no serious injuries- just minor bruises.

A 'Miracle' celebrated

Parishioners hailed the survival as a New Year's miracle, thanking God for His grace. The viral clip sparked widespread prayers and relief, with the community viewing it as a testament to divine protection amid the festive season.