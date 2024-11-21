Karnataka minister loses temper as student points at his Kannada speaking ability, directs action against him

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday (November 20) lost his cool on a student after the latter commented that he (the Minister) did not speak Kannada properly. The incident happened during a launch event of the state's free online NEET and CET coaching for government pre-degree college students, where an unseen student during a live interaction mentioned that the Minister did not speak Kannada properly.

Raging over the statement, the Karnataka Education Minister then demanded the authorities find out who exactly had commented the same and take strict action against them. The state minister could then also be seen directing Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar to not drop the matter at any cost.

“Who's saying that? Am I speaking in Urdu now? Those people on TV will say put that and run it. Who said that I don't know Kannada? Record it and take action against them. That was very stupid," the leader stated.

"This has to be taken very seriously. I will not be silent and let it go,” he added.

Significantly, as soon as the video of the incident went viral, BJP leader from the state, Basanagouda R. Patil Yatnal, expressed his outrage over the minister's call for action against the student. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he stated that it is known to the state that the education minister does not speak Kannada.

"The state education minister should learn to speak, write, read, and communicate in Kannada. Constructive criticism from both students and journalists should be accepted," the BJP leader said.

"In a democracy, everyone has freedom of speech, including students; suppressing it is despicable and reprehensible. No action should be taken against the student who questioned the incompetence of the minister," he added.