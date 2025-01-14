Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar injured in car accident near Belagavi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar injured in accident

Karnataka Women and Child Development Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalakar's car met with an accident early this morning near Ambadgatti in Kittur Taluk of Belagavi district. Hebbalkar's brother and Karnataka Legislative Council member Chennaraju was also present in the car at the time of the accident. The car collided with a tree, leaving the minister and her brother injured. Both are under treatment.

Was travelling from Bengaluru to Belgavi

Hebbalkar was returning from Bengaluru after attending a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Monday. She was travelling to Belagavi by road as it was late in the evening, as there is no flight from Bengaluru to Belagavi.

Around 5.30 in the morning, when her car was traveling near Kittur, suddenly a dog came in front of the car, the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid the dog but lost control of the steering and the car collided with a tree on the roadside. The tragedy was averted because all the safety airbags opened and both minister and her brother sustained with injuries.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalakar suffered minor injuries on her face and waist while her brother and MLC Chennaraju suffered head injuries. Both are being treated in a private hospital.

Laxmi Hebbalkar's son shared details

Mrunal Hebbalkar, Son of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, shared details of the accident and said, "The accident happened while trying to avoid a dog on the road. The driver lost control, and the car hit a tree. Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar sustained minor injuries to her back and face, while MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi suffered minor injuries to his head. They are under treatment. The incident happened today morning at 6:00 am."