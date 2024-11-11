Karnataka Minister's 'skin colour' remark on HD Kumaraswamy triggers outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy

The Janata Dal (Secular) party on Monday (November 11) lashed out at Karnataka state Cabinet Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for hurling a racist remark against its state president, H.D. Kumaraswamy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the JD(S) took the Congress leader as its target for his racist comments against Kumarswamy and demanded appropriate legal action against him.

"The Janata Dal (Secular) party demands that the Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, and Ramanagara District Police immediately take appropriate legal action against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for racial abuse, racism, and trying to disturb peace in the society," the JD(S) in its statement said.

"Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge should get the resignation of this racist Jameer first if he can maintain morals for the party," the JD(S) in its statement added.

About the controversy

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Sunday stoked controversy after he allegedly remarked against the Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's skin color. Speaking over at a poll rally in Channapatna, where the Congress leader was campaigning for its party candidate CP Yogeeshwara ahead of the by-polls on the seat, the former allegedly attacked the JD(S) leader over his skin color.

"Due to some differences in our party (Congress), CP Yogeeshwara contested as an independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. However, he never chose the JD(S) because 'Kaaliya Kumaraswamy' was more dangerous than the BJP. Now Yogeeshwara has come back home," the state minister remarked.

'Strongly deplore Congress Minister's statement against HD Kumaraswamy'

Moreover, on Khan's remark, Union Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju also strongly expressed his displeasure. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the leader condemned the comments by the Congress leader, calling it a racist remark. He said, "I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister & Ex CM of Karnataka Sh. Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy'.

"This is a racist remark, the same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, the North East as Chinese, and North Indians as Arabs," Rijiju added.