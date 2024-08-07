Karnataka: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Belgaum | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire erupts at a factory in Belgaum

A huge fire broke out in a factory in Belgaum, Karnataka. The factory named Sneham manufactured Cello tape. The workers were working inside when the fire broke out. All the workers ran outside, but it is not yet clear whether all the workers came out safely or not. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon the information. The dousing operation is currently underway.

According to local reports, 60-70 workers work in one shift. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The administration said that it is alert to deal with any situation.