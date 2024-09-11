Karnataka: Man sets Ola bike showroom on fire in Kalaburagi, surrenders later | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man sets e-bike showroom on fire in Kalburgi

In a startling incident, a disgruntled man set fire to an Ola electric bike showroom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. As per the information, the incident took place on Tuesday morning and has caused huge financial losses to the owner. The accused, later surrendered himself to the police and accepted his crime.

Rumours of short circuit spread

Earlier reports suggested it was said that a customer named Muhammad Nadeem had bought an Ola electric bike a few days ago. The accused was facing some issues with that bike because of which he used to bring the bike to the showroom every day. On Tuesday, when Nadeem brought his motorcycle to the showroom, there was a short circuit, and the showroom caught fire. However, this turned out to be a rumour. Later, it was found that Nadeem had set the showroom on fire.

Nadeem surrenders to police

The real side of the story came to light after Nadeem went to the police station and surrendered himself. He accepted that he set fire to the showroom. The accused told the police that there was some problem with the electric bike he had bought from the showroom a few days ago. He said that he was not getting any response from the showroom, so he got angry and hence set the showroom on fire by sprinkling petrol.