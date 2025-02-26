Karnataka High Court permits Hindus to worship Shivling at dargah on Mahashivratri The Ladle Mashak Dargah is associated with a 14th-century Sufi saint and the 15th-century Hindu saint Raghava Chaitanya. It has historically been a shared place of worship. However, tensions flared in 2022 after dispute aroused.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted permission to Hindu devotees to worship the Shivaling situated within the premises of Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland during the auspicious day of Mahashivaratri.

The ruling upholds an earlier order issued by the Karnataka Waqf Tribunal, which outlined a structured schedule for religious observances at the site.

What are timings for Hindus and Muslims?

As per the tribunal’s directive, members of the Muslim community will be allowed to perform Urs-related rituals from 8 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, Hindu devotees will be permitted to offer prayers to the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga, situated in dargah, between 2 pm and 6 pm.

'Only 15 people to enter dargah': HC

However, the High Court has granted permission for only 15 people to enter the dargah to perform the puja. The shrine is associated with a 14th-century Sufi saint and the 15th-century Hindu saint Raghava Chaitanya. It has historically been a shared place of worship.

Security ramped up

However, in 2022 tensions flared after disputes arose over religious rights at the dargah. The tensions led to communal unrest. Given that, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across Aland, restricting public gatherings, to prevent any untoward incident.

Security has been significantly tightened as the police as set up 12 checkpoints and deployed drones for surveillance. Isha Pant, the Superintendent of Police (SP), clarified that while authorities did not enforce business closures, many local shopkeepers voluntarily shut down their establishments as a precautionary measure.

In its order, the High Court has emphasised that both communities must strictly adhere to the designated time slots and maintain the status quo of the property. Authorities have been directed to prevent any unauthorized alterations at the site during the rituals.

Meanwhile, Yeshwanth Gurukar, the Deputy Commissioner, and other law enforcement officials have been tasked with ensuring the smooth execution of the court’s order while maintaining law and order in the town.

(WIth PTI Inputs)