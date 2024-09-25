'We can't call any part of India as Pakistan': SC accepts Karnataka High Court judge 'unconditional' apology

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Supreme Court

Karnataka High Court judge Justice Srishananda on Wednesday apologised unconditionally to the Supreme Court for his controversial remarks. In his apology filed in the Supreme Court, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda has said that his statement was presented in the wrong context. His intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Accepting his apology, the Supreme Court said, "We have to see that Justice Shrishanand has apologised in open court proceedings. In the interest of the judiciary, it is important that we accept his apology and take no further action in this matter."

The top court had on September 20 taken suo motu cognisance of the high court judge's alleged objectionable comments against a woman lawyer during the court proceedings in a case and his reference to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan" in another.

In video clips, which went viral on social media, Justice Srishananda was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer and reportedly made some objectionable comments when she intervened in an ongoing hearing. The judge, in another case related to landlord-tenant dispute, referred to a Muslim-dominated locality in Bengaluru as "Pakistan".