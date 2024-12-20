Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP leader CT Ravi in 'derogatory remarks' case

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leader CT Ravi.

Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to BJP leader CT Ravi after he was arrested for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. While hearing the case, Karnataka HC noted that police adopted improper measures while arresting CT Ravi and ordered his immediate release. The decision was announced by the high court's single-judge bench, headed by Justice MG Uma.

The court gave its verdict on the petition filed by BJP minister CT Ravi demanding the cancellation of the FIR filed against him. The High Court said that the procedure adopted by the police in arresting CT Ravi is not correct and hence he should be released immediately.

'They treated me like a terrorist'

Upon securing the bail from the high court, CT Ravi said, "Our custodian was Chairman, when our custodian clearly said and gave ruling a false case was filed against me and they treated me like a terrorist, let them introspect what have they done, I'm not doing well as I didn't eat properly last night and in the morning. It's a win for the truth, this High Court order clear message that we all must follow law. Though there was no proof against me I was arrested."

What was the case about?

Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar alleged that CT Ravi used a derogatory slur against her on the last day of the winter session of the Karnataka legislative council.

Furious by the remark, Hebbalkar stormed out of the House and filed a legal complaint against CT Ravi. Belagavi Court had directed to bring CT Ravi to Bengaluru and present him before the People's Representative Court. CT Ravi filed a petition challenging this arrest in the People's Representative Court and Karnataka High Court. The BJP leader was brought to Bengaluru to produce before the People's Representative court in connection to the case earlier in the day.