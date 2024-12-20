Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP leader CT Ravi in 'derogatory remarks' case

Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to BJP leader CT Ravi in 'derogatory remarks' case

Karnataka High Court called out the improper measures adopted by the police while arresting the BJP leader CT Ravi and granted him bail. Upon securing the bail, CT Ravi said, "they treated me like a terrorist."

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Devanshe Pandey
New Delhi
Published : Dec 20, 2024 18:52 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 19:08 IST
Karnataka
Image Source : X BJP leader CT Ravi.

Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to BJP leader CT Ravi after he was arrested for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. While hearing the case, Karnataka HC noted that police adopted improper measures while arresting CT Ravi and ordered his immediate release. The decision was announced by the high court's single-judge bench, headed by Justice MG Uma.

The court gave its verdict on the petition filed by BJP minister CT Ravi demanding the cancellation of the FIR filed against him. The High Court said that the procedure adopted by the police in arresting CT Ravi is not correct and hence he should be released immediately.

'They treated me like a terrorist'

Upon securing the bail from the high court, CT Ravi said, "Our custodian was Chairman, when our custodian clearly said and gave ruling a false case was filed against me and they treated me like a terrorist, let them introspect what have they done, I'm not doing well as I didn't eat properly last night and in the morning. It's a win for the truth, this High Court order clear message that we all must follow law. Though there was no proof against me I was arrested."

What was the case about?

Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar alleged that CT Ravi used a derogatory slur against her on the last day of the winter session of the Karnataka legislative council. 

Furious by the remark, Hebbalkar stormed out of the House and filed a legal complaint against CT Ravi. Belagavi Court had directed to bring CT Ravi to Bengaluru and present him before the People's Representative Court. CT Ravi filed a petition challenging this arrest in the People's Representative Court and Karnataka High Court. The BJP leader was brought to Bengaluru to produce before the People's Representative court in connection to the case earlier in the day. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement