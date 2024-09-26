Karnataka govt withdraws consent given to CBI in MUDA case amid concerns of misuse of power

Follow us on Image Source : ANI H.K. Patil, Law and Parliamentary affairs minister of Karnataka.

In a significant political move, the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has withdrawn its consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. This decision was announced on Thursday and underscores growing tensions between the state government and the central agency.

Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil addressed the media to clarify the government’s stance, stating, "We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI. In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased."

Patil emphasised that this decision was not solely about the MUDA case but rather a broader effort to curtail what the government perceives as the CBI’s overreach and misuse of power.

Under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI is required to obtain consent from state governments before initiating investigations. The Karnataka cabinet has further directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other officials not to provide any information requested by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot without prior cabinet approval.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging Governor Taawarchand Gehlot's approval for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the MUDA case.

In response, the Chief Minister expressed his determination to confront the legal proceedings and cooperate with the investigation. "I reiterated my stance from yesterday: I have no intention of avoiding the investigation. I’m prepared to face everything," he stated, adding that he would seek advice from legal experts to determine his next steps.

