Karnataka government approves 27 per cent salary hike for employees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar speaks as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah observes during the Assembly session.

The Karnataka government has approved a significant salary increase for state employees, implementing recommendations from the 7th Pay Commission. The decision, confirmed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will be effective from August 1, resulting in a 27.5% salary hike for employees.

Widespread benefits for state employees

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the importance of this pay hike, noting it was a key demand from citizens and part of the government's manifesto. The increase will benefit approximately 14 to 15 lakh state employees. "The Seventh Pay Commission was one of the demands of the people, and we have now brought it into the Cabinet. It will benefit around 14 to 15 lakh state employees," said Kharge.

Financial implications and pressure for approval

The 7th Pay Commission, led by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, recommended a 27.5% increase in the basic salary of government employees. This increase is projected to cost the state an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually. The approval followed pressure from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had threatened an indefinite strike starting in August if the salary increase was not implemented.

Incremental pay hike adjustments

In March 2023, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had granted an interim 17% salary hike to employees. The current Siddaramaiah administration is adding an additional 10.5 percentage points, resulting in the total 27.5% hike in basic salary as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

Also read | 'Have done no wrong': Shivakumar after SC dismisses his petition in disproportionate assets case