Karnataka DGP mandates birthday and anniversary leave for police personnel citing humanitarian reasons According to the circular by Karnataka DGP, allowing officers and personnel to take leave on these occasions helps them recharge emotionally and spend quality time with their families.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Director General of Police has issued a circular directing that police personnel be granted compulsory leave on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries to promote wellbeing and work life balance within the force.

According to the circular, allowing officers and personnel to take leave on these occasions helps them recharge emotionally, spend quality time with their families, and maintain a healthy balance between duty and personal life. The DGP noted that such measures boost morale, reduce stress, and improve overall job satisfaction, which in turn enhances productivity.

Describing the move as a humanitarian step, the circular stated that recognising the personal milestones of police personnel acknowledges their sacrifices and strengthens their sense of loyalty and commitment to the force. It added that this approach contributes to better discipline and improved performance in the service.

In this context, all unit officers across the state have been instructed to grant leave without fail to police officers and personnel who apply for leave on the occasion of their birthdays or wedding anniversaries.

Karnataka pitches bioenergy potential to global players

Karnataka is keen to attract large scale domestic and foreign investments in the bioenergy sector, according to S E Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board.

Sudheendra was speaking at the 4th edition of India Energy Week 2026 held in Goa on Tuesday. The event, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, saw participation from leading Indian and global energy companies, including ONGC and GAIL, as well as policymakers.

Representatives from Brunei Darussalam, led by Deputy Energy Minister Dato Azmi Hanifah, interacted with the Karnataka delegation during the event.

Highlighting Karnataka’s initiatives to boost industrial development, Sudheendra said the state was focused on attracting significant foreign investment in the bioenergy sector. He outlined the government’s plan of action to create a conducive environment for bioenergy investments.

He also informed industry representatives about the state government’s decision to issue licences for biofuel outlets, the infrastructure support being extended, and the broader roadmap aimed at making Karnataka energy self sufficient through bioenergy investments.

