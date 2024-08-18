Karnataka Congress announces statewide protest as Guv grants sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @DKSHIVAKUMAR Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

In response to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's recent decision to sanction the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', the Karnataka Congress has announced a statewide protest. The protest is scheduled for August 19 at 11 am and will be led by Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Taking to social media, Shivakumar urged all party workers and leaders to participate in the protest, which he described as a fight against what he called a "conspiracy" aimed at targeting Siddaramaiah. "A statewide protest has been organized on August 19 at 11 am, against the Governor's permission for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah, as it goes against the constitution," Shivakumar said. "We will fight against this conspiracy that aims to 'finish off Siddaramaiah.'"

According to the information received, the protest might involve a kilometer-long march to Taluk and district offices across the state, where participants will submit memoranda addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing their opposition to the Governor's decision.

Further, it is pertinent to note that Shivakumar accused the BJP and the JD(S) of orchestrating a conspiracy against Siddaramaiah. "You all know that the BJP and the JD(S) are hatching a big conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It's our duty to fight against it," he added.

CM Siddaramaiah refutes allegations

Meanwhile, the controversy in the MUDA scam centers on allegations that Siddaramaiah misused his position to obtain alternative sites in Mysuru's posh localities for his wife, Parvathi, using fake documents. However, Siddaramaiah has refuted the claims and vowed to challenge the decision legally. "The Governor gave permission without any basis, even though there is no record, evidence, or investigation. This decision was made under pressure from the BJP. I have done nothing wrong and there is no question of me resigning," Siddaramaiah asserted.

He also criticized the Governor's decision, calling it "illegal" and demanding the Governor's resignation instead. "We knew there was a big conspiracy going on. We are also prepared to fight it," Siddaramaiah stated. He emphasized that the people of Karnataka stand with him, pointing to the large turnout at a recent Congress convention as proof of public support.