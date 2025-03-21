Advertisement
Karnataka Assembly passes bill granting 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts

The bill, introduced by the state government, sought to ensure equitable participation of minority communities in state-run projects. It was passed after extensive discussions, with opposition parties raising concerns over its implications.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader conducts proceedings during the Budget session of the state Assembly.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader conducts proceedings during the Budget session of the state Assembly. Image Source : PTI/File photo
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a bill providing a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The move aims to promote inclusivity and economic opportunities for the community in government tenders and procurement processes.

Top News

