Karnataka: 4-year-old girl crushed to death as bricks fall from under construction building | Video Karnataka: The bricks crashed down with lethal fury, instantly killing 4-year-old Manushree (Paru), Shrishail's daughter from Bhoragi village, Sindagi Taluk, Vijayapura District. Rushed to Jeevika Hospital, she was declared brought dead on arrival.

In a shocking case of construction negligence, around 10-12 hollow bricks fallen from the 4th floor of an under-construction building at Chinnappana Halli in HAL Police Station limits on Thursday (December 18), crashing through a flimsy cement sheet shed below. The building, owned by Srinivasulu, lacked basic safety measures like protective netting or barriers, turning a routine workday into a fatal disaster around 3-3:30 pm. The shed housed labourers living on-site, amplifying the recklessness of the oversight.

Toddler's life snuffed out, family in ruins

The bricks struck with devastating force, claiming the life of 4-year-old baby girl Manushree (aka Paru), daughter of Shrishail, from Bhoragi village in Sindagi Taluk, Vijayapura District. The child was rushed to Jeevika Hospital but declared brought dead. Her mother, Mamatha (30, wife of Shrishail), sustained serious injuries alongside two young boys from the same village- Shriyan (6, son of Anand) and Shekhar (5, son of Anand). The injured trio is receiving critical care at a private hospital, fighting for recovery amid unimaginable grief.

Labourers' precarious lives exposed in wake of horror

Madhu, widow of Late Ramesh and also from Vijayapura District, was residing in the makeshift cement sheet shed adjacent to the site- a stark reminder of the exploitative conditions faced by migrant laborers. The family had sought shelter there for work, unaware of the looming danger above.