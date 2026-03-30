Karnataka: 10 injured after private bus plunges off bridge in Shivamogga district

Bengaluru:

A private bus went out of control and plunged off a bridge in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, triggering panic among passengers. The incident occurred at Kagehalla in Veerapura village, located in Bhadravati taluk. According to reports, the bus collided with the bridge railing before falling below.

More than 10 passengers sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Bhadravati taluk hospital for treatment.

The bus was carrying over 40 passengers at the time of the incident and was en route from Channagiri in Davanagere district to Bhadravati.

The area where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhadravati Rural Police Station, where a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.