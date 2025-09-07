Jailed Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna assigned library clerk duties at Parappana Agrahara, to earn Rs 522 daily Former MP Prajwal Revanna, serving a life sentence for rape, has been assigned library clerk duties in Parappana Agrahara jail, earning Rs 522 daily.

Bengaluru:

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, currently serving a life sentence in a rape case, has been assigned duties as a library clerk inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Bengaluru. Revanna, who hails from a prominent political family in Karnataka, is now responsible for issuing books to inmates and maintaining borrowing records as part of the prison’s mandatory labor program for life convicts.

Assigned library work in jail

According to prison officials, Revanna expressed an interest in administrative tasks. However, after evaluating his skills and considering the prison's needs, authorities placed him in the library. His daily responsibilities include cataloguing, issuing, and tracking books, a job for which he is entitled to earn Rs 522 per day, provided he completes the prescribed tasks.

"Inmates serving life terms are expected to engage in prison labour. Work assignments are based on skills and willingness. Revanna has already completed a day of duty in the library," a jail official told the media.

Typically, inmates are expected to work at least 12 days a month, usually spread over three days a week. However, due to his frequent court visits and legal consultations, Revanna’s schedule has been lighter so far.

Background: Rape allegations and conviction

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, was convicted in May 2025 by a special court in one of the multiple rape and sexual assault cases filed against him. The conviction marked a dramatic fall from grace for the young politician, who was once seen as the rising face of the JD(S) party.

Revanna faced several allegations of rape, sexual assault, and criminal intimidation from multiple women, including former staffers and political aides. The cases gained national attention after explicit videos allegedly involving him were leaked online in early 2024, triggering massive public outrage and political uproar in Karnataka.

The SIT (Special Investigation Team) formed to probe the case found substantial digital and testimonial evidence, which was key to his conviction. He was declared an absconder for over a month before being arrested and placed in judicial custody.

The sandal had serious political repercussions for the JD(S), forcing the party leadership to distance itself from Revanna. The case also raised concerns about political accountability and misuse of power, sparking debates on safety, consent, and justice in high-profile crimes.