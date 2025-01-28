Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.INFOSYS.COM/ABOUT/MANAGEMENT Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

SC/ST Atrocities Act: Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, former Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Balaram and 16 others were booked under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act on Monday (January 27). The case was registered at the Sadashiva Nagar police station in Karnataka's Bengaluru following the directions of the 71st city civil and sessions court (CCH).

What is the case?

A case was filed following a complaint from a man who claimed he was wrongfully implicated in a honey trap case and dismissed from his position at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where Kris Gopalakrishnan is a member of the Board of Trustees.

The complainant, Durgappa, a member of the tribal Bovi community and a former faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), alleged that in 2014, he was wrongfully involved in a honey trap case, leading to his dismissal from his position. He also accused others of subjecting him to caste-based abuse and threats.

The other individuals accused in this case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari K V S, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

(With PTI inputs)

