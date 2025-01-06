IIM Bangalore student found dead on campus, institution issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : X IIM Bangalore student death

A 28-year-old postgraduate student at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, (IIMB) was found dead on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, second year PG diploma student. The reason behind his death is unknown. However, the preliminary investigation states that he is suspected to have died after falling from hostel. IIM Bangalore expressed condolences over the untimely demise of PGP student.

Nilay hailed from Gujarat's Surat and was a second-year student of Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management. According to the reports, Nilay was found unconscious in the hostel lawn around 6.30am by security guards. He was taken to the hospital, where he declared dead.

IIM Bangalore issued a statement confirming the demise of Nilay. "It is with profound sadness that IIM Bangalore shares the news of the untimely passing of our PGP 2023-25 student, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel. A bright student, and a much loved friend to many, Nilay will be sorely missed by the entire IIMB family. In this difficult time, we request consideration, respect, and privacy for him and his family," IIM B's communique reads.

According to Nlay's LinkedIn profile, he was an alumnus of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat. He completed his BTech in computer engineering in 2019. After passing out, he worked with OYO for around three years in Bengaluru. At IIM Bangalore, he was part of the national runners-up team of BCG ReDesign Case competition.

1 year ago, Nilay announced his admission to IIM Bangalore on LinkedIn. "Thrilled to share that I will be joining Indian Institute of Management Bangalore for their flagship PGP course, an incredible opportunity that I'm truly grateful for, and I can't wait to embark on this new adventure! That's the post!" Nilay's post reads.

Police are investigating Nilay's death and further details will be shared soon.